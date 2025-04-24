68-year-old woman critically injured after being struck by school bus in Oshawa

An elderly pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a school bus in Oshawa, police say.

The collision happened on Wednesday, just before 3 p.m. in the area of Simcoe Street South and Mill Street. The victim, who officials identify as a 68-year-old woman, was crossing the street when she was hit by the school bus, police said.

She was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries, police said Thursday.

It’s also been confirmed that no one on the school bus was injured, and the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

The intersection was closed for several hours as members of the Collision Investigations Unit collected evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DRPS Traffic Services Branch.