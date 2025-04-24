Oshawa man charged in human trafficking investigation: police appealing for more victims

39-year-old Adrian Austin of Oshawa charged in connection to a human trafficking investigation by Durham Police (DRP photos).

Durham police have charged a 39-year-old Oshawa man in connection to a human trafficking investigation that began earlier this year.

The investigation initially launched in January 2025, when officials received information about a woman being trafficked throughout the city. That’s when members of the Human Trafficking Unit later identified both the victim and a suspect.

On Wednesday, police say officers executed search warrants at a residence near Park Road South and Johnson Avenue in Oshawa.

“The male was taken into custody without incident,” police wrote in a news release. “A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of evidence to support human trafficking as well as a quantity of unregulated cannabis.”

The suspect, who police identified as 39-year-old Adrian Austin, of Oshawa is charged with Trafficking in persons, material benefits from sexual services and procuring/luring in addition to several drug charges.

Austin was held for a bail hearing and none of the allegations have been tested in court.

Police say they believe the accused may have targeted other victims working in retail and are urging anyone with information or who may have been victimized to come forward.