Police look for witnesses after an arson incident burns the front door of a Pickering home

Police are searching for witnesses after an arson incident incinerated the front door of a residence in Pickering.

On April 22, police say they responded to a fire near Granby Court and Altona Road at around 10:15 p.m. after the homeowner – who was not at home – noticed the fire through the door-bell camera and alerted the sole occupant at the time.

Fire services identified that an accelerant was used to start the fire, police say.

The investigation revealed that the suspect placed a flaming item in the middle of the front porch and fled the area before officers arrived, according to police.

Police say there were no physical injuries reported.

Police are still investigating and are asking for any witnesses who may have video footage, including home surveillance or dash cam videos, to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.