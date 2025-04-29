Former Toronto councillor Jennifer McKelvie wins for Liberals in Ajax

A longtime Toronto city councillor and deputy mayor has been elected to Parliament.

CTV News has declared that Liberal candidate Jennifer McKelvie has won the riding of Ajax.

As of 11 p.m., McKelvie appeared to have earned more than 56 per cent of the vote in the riding compared to 39 per cent for Conservative candidate Gregy Brady.

McKelvie, a geoscientist, was first elected to Toronto city council in 2018 and was appointed as one of the city’s deputy mayors in 2022.

She had previously taken a leave of absence from her position at city hall to focus on the federal campaign.

There was no incumbent in Ajax after Liberal Mark Holland opted not to seek re-election.