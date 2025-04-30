Union representing some Durham school bus drivers triggers countdown for potential work stoppage

Some school buses were late and some didn’t come at all.

About 11,000 students could soon be without a ride as school bus drivers in the Durham area have taken a step closer to a potential work stoppage.

In a news release on Wednesday, Durham Student Transportation Services (DSTS) says they have been formally advised by First Student Canada that “the union representing school bus drivers at First Student Ajax and First Student Brooklin—Unifor Local 4268—has submitted a ‘no board report’ to the Ministry of Labour.”

DSTS says the submission of a “no board report” triggers the “legal countdown” of 17 days toward a potential work stoppage, which could begin as early as May 16.

The transportation service says negotiations between First Student Canada and the union are ongoing, though an agreement has not yet been reached.

They add that should a settlement not be reached, “families should be prepared for a full disruption of school bus services on all routes operated by First Student Ajax and First Student Brooklin” as early as May 16.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, DSTS says the two First Student divisions in negotiations provide service to 126 schools throughout Durham Region for approximately 11,000 students attending both the public and Catholic boards. They did not say exactly how many routes would be impacted.