Ajax man charged after 14-year-old girl was allegedly confined and sexually assaulted, police say

30-year-old Gowryshankar Kathirkamanathan who police say allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old in Ajax (DPS photos).

Police say they have charged a 30-year-old Ajax man after he allegedly confined and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl “for a period of days.”

Durham police say the investigation began earlier this week on Wednesday after they received information by Hamilton Police Service.

Officers allege the victim was “sexually assaulted and forcibly confined in the Ajax area.”

“The suspect picked up the 14-year-old victim in Hamilton and drove her to Ajax where she was confined and sexually assaulted over a period of days‚” police wrote in Saturday’s news release.

As a result, the accused, identified as Gowryshankar Kathirkamanathan, was taken into custody days later on Friday.

Police say Kathirkamanathan is charged with five counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference, in addition to forcible confinement, uttering threats, assault, and two counts of administering a drug to overcome resistance.

It’s also alleged the victim and accused knew each other through a mutual connection, though police did not specify any further details.

None of the charges have been tested in court though police note Kathirkamanathan was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Fitzgerald of the Special Victims Unit at 1-888-579-1520, extension 5316.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers as police note tipsters could be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.