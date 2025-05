A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/DRPS)

An eight-year-old child was taken to the hospital after being struck during a colliision in Whitby on Sunday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police Service said they were called to the area of Brock Street North, between Dundas Street East and Rossland Road, at 3:22 p.m.

They say that the child has non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene.

Brock was closed between Palmerston Avenue and Maple Street West as police investigated, but has since reopened.