Elderly woman dies after suffering critical injuries upon being hit by school bus in Oshawa

An elderly woman was critically injured after a school bus struck her in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon, police say. (CTV News Toronto)

An elderly woman suffering from life-threatening injuries after being hit by a school bus last month in Oshawa has died, police said in a news release Monday.

The 68-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a school bus while crossing Simcoe Street South, between Mill and Albany Streets on April 23 around 2:45 p.m., Durham Regional Police said.

She was transported to a trauma care centre in Toronto with life-threatening injuries that have now resulted in her death, police said.

Police said neither the bus driver nor any children were injured in the incident.

Police are still investigating the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.