Police search for suspect wanted in Aurora home invasion that seriously injured 2 people

Police search for suspect in connection with a home invasion that left two people seriously injured in Aurora. (Image of the suspect/DRPS)

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a home invasion that seriously injured two people in Aurora in early March.

York Regional Police said they responded to a residence near Murray Drive and Kennedy Street on March 6, around 11:20 a.m.

According to police, a woman said she answered the door when she heard “aggressive” knocking. After she opened the front door, police said a male suspect allegedly forced his way into the home and tried to restrain her.

A second victim, who was present at the residence, was “violently” assaulted after attempting to intervene, police say.

The suspect then allegedly ran away from the home in an unknown direction, without making any demands or stealing anything.

Both victims suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

An image of the suspect was obtained by police from a security camera at a store near Yonge Street and Murray Drive, on day of the incident.

The suspect is described as a man between 20 to 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 175 lbs. to 180 lbs.

Officers say he was wearing a black balaclava with two eyeholes and a mouth hole, wearing a midweight black puffer coat, black pants and black boot-like footwear at the time of the incident.

Police are warning residents to stay vigilant about who is at their doors or windows before opening them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.