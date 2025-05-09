Ride-share driver charged with sexual assault of passenger: Durham police

Durham police say they’ve arrested a ride-share driver after he allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger.

Durham police say they’ve arrested a ride-share driver after he allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger last month.

In a news release on Friday, police said he picked up the victim in a red Mitsubishi SUV with an Ontario licence plate reading CZKL 975.

“The victim was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle when the suspect touched her inappropriately,” the release reads.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, Durham police said the alleged assault happened at the end of April in the Ajax and Whitby area.

Paul Sundaramahesam, 43, of Whitby was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Police say he was released on an undertaking.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims and are encouraging anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1829, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.