Man dead after crashing into barrier in Ajax

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A 49-year-old man is dead after crashing into a concrete barrier wall in Ajax on Monday evening.

Durham police said they were called to Kerrison Drive East just before 10 p.m. for a collision.

The man driving a Toyota Sienna was on private property when he lost control and struck a wall, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after.

The circumstances that led to the crash are under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-579-1520 ext. 5226 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.