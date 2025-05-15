2 children suffer ‘extensive injuries’ after fail-to-remain crash in Oshawa, police say

Durham Regional Police say the two-vehicle crash happened at Taunton and Stevenson roads on Wednesday night.

A driver is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Oshawa that left two children with serious injuries, Durham Regional Police say.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near Taunton Road and Stevenson Road North at around 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a Ford Mustang and Hyundai Elantra were involved in a T-bone collision in the area and the driver of the Mustang subsequently fled the scene on foot.

“Police responding to the call for service quickly located that driver,” police said in a news release.

Four occupants from the Hyundai were injured in the crash, including two children, ages 10 and 5, who police said sustained “extensive injuries.”

The two children were transported to a Toronto-area hospital in serious condition.

A 41-year-old male driver of the Hyundai was extricated and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. A 33-year-old female passenger was trapped inside the vehicle and after a “lengthy extrication,” was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Mustang, identified by police as 29-year-old Aditya Singh, of Oshawa, is now facing a number of charges, including failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and impaired driving causing bodily harm. He was held for a bail hearing, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact Det.-Const. Brett Rayne of the Collision Investigation Unit at 905-579-1520, ext. 5256.