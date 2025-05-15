2 people in hospital following shooting in Oshawa

Police are on the scene of a double shooting in Oshawa on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

Two people are in hospital following a shooting in Oshawa Wednesday night.

Durham Regional Police say they responded to the area of John Street West and Simcoe Street South just after 7 p.m.

When they arrived, officers located one male victim, who was subsequently taken to a Toronto-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the other victim suffering from a gunshot wound made his way to the hospital. His injuries are also considered not life-threatening.

One victim is a youth and the other is an adult, police say.

Meanwhile, officers have taken a man into custody, and they say there is no threat to public safety.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are not immediately known.