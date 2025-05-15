2 people in hospital following shooting in Oshawa

Two people are in hospital following a shooting in Oshawa Wednesday night.
Durham Regional Police say they responded to the area of John Street West and Simcoe Street South just after 7 p.m.
When they arrived, officers located one male victim, who was subsequently taken to a Toronto-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the other victim suffering from a gunshot wound made his way to the hospital. His injuries are also considered not life-threatening.
One victim is a youth and the other is an adult, police say.
Meanwhile, officers have taken a man into custody, and they say there is no threat to public safety.
The circumstances that led to the shooting are not immediately known.
Police are currently on scene in the area of John Street W and Simcoe Street S in Oshawa investigating a shooting incident. One male has been transported to a Toronto-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 14, 2025
A second male arrived at a local hospital suffering from a… pic.twitter.com/u4w6eGeeJ6