Police investigating after racist graffiti found at art gallery in Bowmanville

The Visual Art Centre of Clarington is pictured in this Google Maps Street View. (Google Maps)

Durham police say they are investigating after an art gallery in Bowmanville was defaced with “offensive language” targeting the Black community.

In a post on social media Thursday, police said they were aware of the incident at the Visual Arts Centre of Clarington (VAC).

“The investigation is ongoing, and all potential motives, including the possibility of a racial element, are being thoroughly examined,” police said, adding they do not tolerate any form of hate speech or hate-motivated crime in the community.

Durham police have not provided details about the incident. Meanwhile, the executive director of the gallery condemned the racist graffiti as an “act of hate.”

“I was deeply disturbed and heartbroken to discover racist graffiti defacing our gallery,” Dionne Powlenzuk said in a statement.

“This act of hate is not just an attack on our building—it’s an affront to everything we stand for as a creative space dedicated to dialogue, inclusion, and community connection.”

According to its website, the not-for-profit gallery was incorporated in 1976 to deliver contemporary art to Durham Region and beyond.

“The VAC exists to champion diverse voices and celebrate human expression through art. Racism and anti-Black hatred have no place here,” Powlenzuk said.

Mayor responds

Adrian Foster, the mayor of Clarington, expressed his frustration and anger about the incident, saying he is disheartened to see a “creative cornerstone” of the community vandalized.

“This act is completely unacceptable and does not represent the beliefs and values of our community. Let me be clear: hate has no place in Clarington,” Foster said.

“On behalf of Clarington Council, I want to stress that our Municipality stands firm in its commitment to creating an inclusive community for all. We will not ignore or indulge the actions that seek to divide us.”