Police search for 2 men after $10K worth of jewelry stolen in armed Ajax home invasion

Police are searching for two men who they say stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from an Ajax home at gunpoint. (Durham Regional Police)

Police are searching for two men who they say stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from an Ajax home at gunpoint.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to a home located near Willimson Drive West and Tozer Crescent on April 28, at around 5:35 p.m.

Officers say the homeowner heard a knock at the front door and when they went to answer it, two people forced their way inside. They allege one suspect carried a firearm and demanded the homeowner hand over any jewelry they had.

Police say the suspects allegedly stole a quantity of cash and electronics in addition to the jewelry.

The homeowner did not sustain physical injuries, police say.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

Police are searching for two men, one who possibly had braided hair and was wearing all black clothing and another who was wearing a grey sweater.

They are also searching for the suspect vehicle, which they describe as a black Toyota Camry four-door sedan with tinted rear windows and alloy rims.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone who may have footage of the robbery to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.