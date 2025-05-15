Suspect armed with pellet gun targeted two residences in Pickering and Ajax: police

Durham Regional Police say the suspect in the photos is wanted in property damage investigations. (DRPS)

Police in the Durham Region are searching for a suspect who separately targeted two residences in Ajax and Pickering, shooting at a vehicle and a house with a pellet gun.

Police said a male suspect attended a residence near Alanbury Crescent and Lynn Heights in Pickering multiple times between Dec. 30, 2024, and May 13, 2025.

“The suspect vandalized the same vehicle on three separate occasions. The acts of vandalism included slashing the tires, smashing the rear window, and shooting the windows with a pellet gun,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build between 16 and 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey jogging pants, and black/white shoes.

Meanwhile, a residence in the area of Ventura Lane and Ducatel Crescent was attacked three times between April 11 and May 3.

Police said during the first two, a male suspect damaged vehicles.

“During the most recent incident, the suspect returned and fired pellets at the house, resulting in damaged windows,” police said.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with a thin build. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, light-coloured jogging pants, and white shoes.

Police have not said why the two residences were targeted but believe they are connected.

No injuries were reported.

They have released images of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2529 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.