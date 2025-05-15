Two people injured in two-vehicle crash in Whitby: OPP

Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Whitby. (CP24)

Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Whitby.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says one person was taken to the hospital and another was treated on the scene after two vehicles crashed along Winchester Road near Highway 407.

The conditions of the two people injured are unknown.

There are several road closures in the area including Winchester Road, also known as Highway 7, between Baldwin Street and Ashburn Road.