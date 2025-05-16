Man, 88, dies after being struck twice while riding e-bike in Whitby

A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

An 88-year-old man has died two weeks after being struck twice by vehicles while riding his e-bike in Whitby.

Durham police said the three-vehicle collision happened on the morning of May 2 near Lake Ridge Road North and Taunton Road.

The man operating an enclosed single-rider e-bike was on the southbound lane of Lake Ridge Road North when a Jeep Wrangler hit him, police said.

The impact resulted in the e-bike crossing the centre line, where police said it was struck by a northbound Hyundai Veloster.

The e-bike driver was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. In an update, police said the man died at the hospital on Thursday.

The cause of the collision is unknown. Police have not arrested anyone in the incident.

They are asking witnesses to contact investigators at 905-579-1520 ext. 5256 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.