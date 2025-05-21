Durham Regional Transit driver accused of impaired driving while in transit vehicle

An undated image of a Durham Region Transit On Demand vehicle. (Durham Region Transit)

A 32-year-old man is facing charges after police allege he operated a Durham Region Transit vehicle while impaired in Oshawa earlier this week.

Durham police say officers responded to calls for a Durham Regional Transit (DRT) On Demand vehicle “being driven in a reckless manner” in the area of Conlin Road and Manor Drive on May 20.

The On Demand service is operated by DRT and uses smaller vehicles and shared rides where and when scheduled bus routes are not operating.

Durham police officers were able to locate the vehicle and subsequently placed the driver under arrest.

Thipakar Chandrasekaram, 32, of Toronto is charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – exceed.

The charges have not been tested in court.