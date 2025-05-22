Video shows police chase suspect who fled traffic stop in Pickering

An officer is seen chasing a suspect on foot in Pickering on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Durham Regional Police)

New video shows police officers chasing a suspect on foot in Pickering after a firearm was found in a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

It began at The Shops at Pickering City Centre on Kingston and Liverpool roads, where police were patrolling the parking lot.

Officers observed a “suspicious vehicle” and checked the licence plate, leading them to find that it belonged to a different vehicle, police said.

Shortly after, police conducted a traffic stop and learned that the vehicle was stolen. When they tried to arrest the driver, he fled on foot, police said.

The Air Support Unit was called, and the suspect was tracked at a nearby building.

In the video, the suspect runs across the lot as an officer gives chase. He then crosses the road and goes into a bush.

“Looks like he’s jumping another fence,” an officer aboard the helicopter says. It appears the suspect was unsuccessful in climbing the fence, as he was taken into custody a short time later.

Police said they located a firearm inside the vehicle during the examination of the scene.

They identified the suspect as 21-year-old Zachary Bruno of Toronto. He is facing numerous charges, including occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, obstructing or resisting a peace officer, possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, breach of probation and failing to comply with a release order.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-579-1520 ext. 901 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).