5 suspects sought after shots fired in Pickering home invasion

Durham police officers are searching for five suspects in a dark-coloured vehicle after several shots were fired during a late-night home invasion on Thursday.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of Foxwood Trail and Bayfield Street, police said.

Investigators say the masked suspects, three of whom were armed with handguns, allegedly forced the occupants from the home’s patio to the inside of the residence. While allegedly holding them at gunpoint, police say the suspects went on to search the rest of the home.

Following a brief confrontation, police say two shots were fired, one of which grazed a victim who was rushed to hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say they are looking for five male suspects who allegedly fled the scene in a dark-coloured sedan. Officers believe the incident was “isolated.”

Anyone with surveillance, dash cam footage, or information is asked to contact Det. Obront at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2304, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.