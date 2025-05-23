Durham transit workers could go on strike next month, region warns

A Durham Region Transit bus is seen in this undated photo (Unifor).

Transit riders in Durham Region could be looking at a service disruption next month following another step toward possible strike action by workers.

Bill Holmes, the general manager of Durham Region Transit (DRT), said in a statement Friday that Ontario’s Ministry of Labour issued a No Board Report on May 21 following a request from the union.

The move means that frontline DRT workers, represented by Unifor Local 222, will be in a legal strike position as of June 7.

“Despite 12 days of negotiations, Durham Region Transit and Unifor Local 222 have been unable to reach a renewed collective agreement,” Holmes said in his statement.

He said that DRT is not able to provide any certainty or assurances at the moment but will provide more detailed information regarding any possible labour disruption as it becomes available.

“DRT and the Region remain committed to securing a deal with Unifor and our employees that is both fair and fiscally responsible,” he said.

The union said Thursday that DRT workers voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike mandate earlier this week if talks fail to produce an agreement.

They said the main sticking pint in the negotiations revolves around wages.