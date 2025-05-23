Teenage boy charged after allegedly lighting 17 vehicles on fire in Durham Region

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Police in Durham have laid charges against a teenage boy after a series of vehicles were lit on fire in Whitby and Oshawa earlier this year.

Officials say the investigation began after officers responded to an arson call near Hopkins Street and Nichol Avenue in Whitby at around 7:40 p.m. on Feb 17.

In total, police say 17 cars were allegedly ignited, though no injuries were reported.

A week later, on Feb 24 at around 1:30 a.m., police were called to Kentucky Derby Way and Britannia Avenue West in Oshawa, where a tow truck had also been set on fire.

The suspect, who police did not identify due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and held for a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more suspects may be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bacon at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1845 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.