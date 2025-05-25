‘Deep concern and distress’: Police investigating after 7 vehicles were vandalized at mosque

Durham police are investigating what they describe as a “hate-motivated incident” after seven vehicles and the front door of a mosque in Orono Ont. were vandalized late Saturday night.

In a post to social media, officials say officers were called to 111 Church St. North at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of damage to vehicles parked outside the mosque.

Police say they are working closely with community leaders and have urged anyone with dashcam, cellphone, or surveillance footage from the area to come forward.

“We understand the fear and anxiety such events can create,” police wrote in a statement, adding that they remain committed to ensuring the safety of all residents.

The investigation is ongoing but police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Const. Chesson of the East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520 at ext. 1613.