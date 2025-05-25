E-bike rider dead after collision in Oshawa

Durham police cruiser can be seen above in this undated file photo.

A 50-year-old man is dead after an e-bike and an SUV collided in Oshawa Sunday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police said the collision happened near Harmony Road North and Storie Avenue, north of Rossland Road East, at around 12:30 p.m.

An e-bike travelling south collided with a northbound Buick Encore that was making a left-hand turn, police said.

The rider suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Buick remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).