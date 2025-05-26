Composite image released of suspect wanted in assault on elderly woman after collision in Ajax: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released a composite drawing of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault on an 84-year-old woman in Ajax last month.
On April 23, OPP said, a two-vehicle collision happened at the Salem Road ramp heading eastbound on Highway 401, sometime between 10:35 a.m. and 11 a.m. that morning.
“An 84-year-old woman, who is now in a trauma centre fighting for her life, was taken to hospital after being assaulted after this collision,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on X at the time.
Police are now sharing a composite drawing of the suspect in the assault. He is described as a 20 to 35-year-old man with long black hair and tattoos on his arms and chest. They add that he was driving a white or light beige sedan, that may be damaged.
Updated images of the possible suspect vehicle appear to show a grey-coloured sedan.
OPP also shared an image of a hat the suspect may have been wearing at the time.
They did not provide an update on the woman’s condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Whitby OPP at 905-688-3388, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
With files from CTV Toronto’s Alex Arsenych