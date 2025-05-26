Suspected impaired driver slams truck into Whitby house, flees scene on foot

The Durham Regional Police East Division building is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., on Saturday, March 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A suspected impaired driver was arrested after they crashed their vehicle into a Whitby home on Saturday night and then attempted to flee the scene on foot, police say.

The incident happened in the area of Carnwith Drive East and Watford Street at around 11:50 p.m.

Police say that a white Chevrolet pick-up was travelling northbound on Watford Street at a high rate of speed when its driver sped through a stop sign and crashed into the home, causing significant damage to the structure.

“The driver of the pick-up truck fled the scene on foot. Officers searched the area with the assistance of Air1 and located the male not far from the scene of the incident,” police said in a news release issued on Monday.

Lucas Desbois, 25, is facing four charges in connection with the incident, including impaired operation of a conveyance and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

He has since been released from custody on an undertaking and is due in court at a later date.

Police say that the investigation into the collision remains ongoing.