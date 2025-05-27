Man, 61, in critical condition after being ejected from motorcycle in Clarington collision

A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after being ejected from his motorcycle when it collided with a pickup truck in Clarington on Monday.

The collision occurred on Lakeshore Road, east of Stephenson Road, at 3 p.m.

Durham Regional Police said a black Chevrolet pickup truck was travelling east and going up an incline when it had to move over the centre line to avoid a parked vehicle.

“As the pickup went over the crest, a westbound Suzuki motorcycle being operated by a 61-year-old male from Oshawa had crested the grade,” and the two vehicles collided, police said.

The rider was ejected from his bike, police said. He sustained serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police said the motorcycle rider was initially taken to a local area hospital but was later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, where he remains in the critical care unit with life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup, who was not physically injured, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.