Rising number of copper thefts from air conditioning units in Oshawa, police say

Police are warning residents in Oshawa of a growing number of copper thefts from air conditioning and heat pump units.

Durham Regional Police say residential and commercial properties are being targeted in the downtown core and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Since the start of 2025, police say they have received 22 reports related to the theft of copper and wiring from these air conditioners.

Police are asking anyone who sees any suspicious activity near these units to immediately call them.