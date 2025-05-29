Pickering closes all public facilities, cancels programs and classes as manhunt continues for suspect wanted in fatal stabbing of elderly woman

Durham police say a woman was located with severe injuries and later transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The City of Pickering has closed all public facilities and cancelled all programs and classes “until further notice” as the manhunt continues for a suspect wanted for the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman.

Notice of Facility Closures and Program Cancellations



In response to the emergency alert to shelter in place, and ongoing DRPS investigation, the City of Pickering has closed all public facilities, including community centres and library branches. All scheduled City programs and… pic.twitter.com/e4fqKA1rbV — City of Pickering (@CityofPickering) May 29, 2025

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Thursday on Lynn Heights Drive, which is just east of Fairport Road and north of Finch Avenue.

Shortly after the deadly assault, police made a social media post warning the public of a heavy police presence in that area, as the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal incident is still at-large, and urging residents to “shelter in place.”

At 5:39 p.m., Durham Regional Police Service issued an emergency alert pertaining to a unknown male who is wanted in connection with a homicide at 2125 Lynn Heights Dr.

They later said that the alert was “for residents in the area” to shelter in place, adding they ”believe [it] was sent out to a larger area then (sic) anticipated."

Emergency alert Pickering homicide Durham Regional Police Service issued an emergency alert after an elderly woman was fatally stabbed in Pickering on May 29.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, Acting Stf. Sgt. Joanne McCabe said an elderly female was stabbed by an unknown male who fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described by police as a brown male, who was last seen wearing a long black shiny trench coat to his ankles.

McCabe said they are working on getting a photo of the suspect.

The circumstances surrounding the assault are currently unknown.

Police are set to provide an update on the situation at 7 p.m.

Homicide Lynn Heights Drive Pickering May 29 Several police vehicles are stationed outside a home on Lynn Heights Drive in Pickering on May after an elderly woman was fatally stabbed. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)

This is a developing story. More details to come…