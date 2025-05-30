‘No longer a danger to the public’: Police arrest 13-year-old boy after senior fatally stabbed in Pickering, lift shelter-in-place alert

Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old boy who was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman outside her Pickering home on Thursday.

Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old boy who was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman outside her Pickering home on Thursday afternoon.

“He’s been arrested by our tactical support unit without incident,” Chief Peter Moreira, of Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), told members of the media outside West Division on Thursday night.

Moreira would not reveal further details about the arrest as the investigation is “in its infancy at this point, and that may form part of the part of the evidence.”

The alleged assailant, whom police said was apprehended around 8:30 p.m., is also from Pickering, he said.

Moreira said a future news release will outline the charges the teen, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will face.

He added that further investigation will reveal the exact relationship, if any, that may have existed between the victim and the alleged perpetrator.

Police lift public safety alerts

Moreira also noted that the request they issued this afternoon asking people in the area to shelter in place has been lifted.

Around 5:40 p.m., local police, with the assistance of the OPP, also sent our an emegency alert for an unknown male who was wanted in connection with a homicide at 2125 Lynn Heights Dr.

“At this point here, you can go freely about your day-to-day lives,” Moreira said, thanking his officers “who brought a quick resolution this horrible incident” as well as the OPP, Toronto Police Service, and the City of Pickering for their support.

“I wanted to come out here and announce that there was no longer a public safety risk and that the public could go about their business.”

Police noted that they’ll continue to have a heavy presence in the area.

Pickering mayor offers condolences to victim’s family

Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe addressed the media at the scene on Lynn Heights Drive, just east of Fairport Road and north of Finch Avenue, following Moreira’s announcement.

“[It’s] obviously a shocking day in our city. We are a very safe community so when something happens like this, it affects us as a community,” he said, thanking Durham and Toronto police for their “swift action” today to apprehend the suspect.

Ashe added that the suspect was arrested at home.

Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe speaks to the media at the scene of May 29 homicide.

He went on to say that the city made the “difficult decision” this evening to shutter its facilities and cancel programs “out of an abundance of caution to safeguard our community.” He added that local sports leagues also supported that decision and cancelled their competitions.

“Hopefully we can put this tragic day in the rearview mirror,” Ashe said.

“I want to offer, on behalf of all the residents of the City of Pickering, my deepest condolence to the victim and their family. We’re with them. When one part of our community is hurting, we all are hurting, and I offer my thoughts and prayers to that family who are going through a horrific time and being the recipient of senseless violence.”

Police provided details about fatal stabbing, search for suspect

Earlier this evening, DRPS said they were employing every available resource, including their helicopter, drones, extra officers, and specialized units, in their search for the suspect.

In an earlier media availability, Moreira said an elderly woman was outside of her residence when she was approached by a male they “believe is unknown to her.”

“After a brief interaction, the suspect stabbed the female in a sadistic and cowardly, unprovoked attack that was captured on video,” he said.

“[She] was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma center, where she succumbed to her injuries.”

In a news release, police said they were called to that area just after 3 p.m. for reports of unknown trouble nd found an elderly women on the ground outside a residence “suffering from traumatic injuries.”

“Through video footage, it was learned that the female was outside when she was approached by the suspect. After a brief encounter, the suspect attacked the victim, stabbing her multiple times,” DRPS said.

Homicide Lynn Heights Drive Pickering May 29 Several police vehicles are stationed outside a home on Lynn Heights Drive in Pickering on May after an elderly woman was fatally stabbed. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)

The suspect, who was described by police as a brown male, who was last seen wearing a surgical mask, a long black, skinny jacket, and carrying a black bag. then fled the scene in an eastward direction on Lynn Heights, they said.

“We believe him to be on foot in this area and armed,” Moreira said earlier today.

DRPS Chief Peter Moreira Chief Peter Moreira, of Durham Regional Police Service, speaks to the media outside West Division on May 29.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact DRPS or Crime Stoppers anonymously.