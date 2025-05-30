‘No longer a danger to the public’: Police arrested 13-year-old boy after senior fatally stabbed in Pickering, life shelter-in-place alert

Durham police say a woman was located with severe injuries and later transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old boy who was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman outside her Pickering home on Thursday afternoon.

“He’s been arrested by our tactical support unit without incident,” Chief Peter Moreira told memebers of the media outside West Division on Thursday night.

Moreira also noted that has been lifted.said that the public safety alert asking people in the area to shelter in place has been lifted.

“At this point here, you can go freely about your day-to-day lives,” he said, thanking his officers “who brought a quick resolution this horrible incident” as well as the OPP, Toronto Police Service and the City of PIckering for their suport.

Police in Durham Region say they’re employing every available resource, including their helicopter, drones, extra officers, and specialized untis, as they search for a male suspect after an elderly woman was fatally stabbed outside her Pickering home on Thursday.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Lynn Heights Drive, which is just east of Fairport Road and north of Finch Avenue.

Chief Peter Moreira, of Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), said the victim was outside of her residence when she was approached by a male “we believe is unknown to her.”

“After a brief interaction, the suspect stabbed the female in a sadistic and cowardly, unprovoked attack that was captured on video,” he told members of the media outside West Division on Thursday evening.

“The female was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma center, where she succumbed to her injuries.”

Homicide Lynn Heights Drive Pickering May 29 Several police vehicles are stationed outside a home on Lynn Heights Drive in Pickering on May after an elderly woman was fatally stabbed. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)

Moreira added that the suspect then fled the scene on foot in an eastward direction.

He is described as a brown male, who was last seen wearing a surgical mask, a long black, skinny jacket, and carrying a black bag.

“We believe him to be on foot in this area and armed,” Moreira said.

DRPS Chief Peter Moreira Chief Peter Moreira, of Durham Regional Polcie Service, speaks to the media outside West Division on May 29.

Shortly after the deadly assault, DRPS made a social media post warning the public of a heavy police presence in that area and urging area residents to “shelter in place.”

At 5:39 p.m., local police, through the OPP, also issued an emergency alert for an unknown male who is wanted in connection with a homicide at 2125 Lynn Heights Dr.

Emergency alert Pickering homicide Durham Regional Police Service issued an emergency alert after an elderly woman was fatally stabbed in Pickering on May 29.

Moreira noted that this alert is intended for residents who live in the area of Lynn Heights and Fairport in Pickering.

“This simply means to stay in your homes until we provide an update,” he said, adding the OPP have protocols in place to extend the alert beyond the requested area “in the event the suspect continues to flee.”

“In order to protect public safety, we are asking that residents in the area remain in their homes until we provide further direction. Updates will be posted on our social media platforms and through you the media.”

Further, the City of Pickering has closed all public facilities and cancelled all programs and classes “until further notice” as the search for the suspect continues.

Notice of Facility Closures and Program Cancellations



In response to the emergency alert to shelter in place, and ongoing DRPS investigation, the City of Pickering has closed all public facilities, including community centres and library branches. All scheduled City programs and… pic.twitter.com/e4fqKA1rbV — City of Pickering (@CityofPickering) May 29, 2025

Acting Stf. Sgt. Joanne McCabe told CTV News Toronto that police are working to obtain a photo of the suspect.

Anone with further information is being urged to call 911 immediately, or contact DRPS or Crime Stoppers anonymously.