Man wanted following attempted stabbing in Oshawa

Police in Durham Region are searching for a male suspect who allegedly attempted to stab two people in Oshawa on June 1, 2025.

Police in Durham Region are searching for a male suspect who allegedly attempted to stab two people in Oshawa on Sunday night.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on June 1 along Danzatore Path, which is in the area of Steeplechase Street and Windfields Farm Drive.

They say a man was walking along Danzatore Path when he allegedly approached two people walking in the opposite direction, pulled out a knife, and tried to stab them before fleeing.

Neither were physically injured, according to police.

Durham police and K9 units attended the scene and attempted to locate the man but were unsuccessful.

“The motive remains under investigation, and what led to the incident is still unknown,” Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said in a release.

The suspect is described as a Black male, between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten, approximately 20 years old, and was last seen wearing a black Safari wide-brim hat, sunglasses, a grey hoodie, and a black Jansport backpack.

Ongoing Incident | There is a heavy police presence in the area of Steeplechase Street and Windfields Farm Drive East in Oshawa. Police are looking for a male suspect who is believed to be armed with a knife.



The male is described as: Black, 5’8” – 5’10”, approximately 20… pic.twitter.com/UT8KiT68E9 — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) June 2, 2025

Police are asking anyone with video footage from the area to come forward or contact Crime Stopper anonymously.