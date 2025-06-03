Video shows foot pursuit of suspect wanted in attempted carjacking in Ajax

In the footage, Durham police are seen chasing down and arresting an armed suspect following an attempted carjacking in Ajax

Police in Durham Region have released helicopter footage showing the foot pursuit of a suspect in an attempted carjacking in Ajax on Sunday afternoon.

In the video, a police cruiser stops in the parking lot of a school where a man is walking on the sidewalk. As officers get out, the man starts running away.

The man throws something at an officer during the pursuit. Shortly after, the officer catches up with the man and appears to tackle him to the ground.

“They’ve got him now,” a member of the Air1 unit is heard telling dispatch on the radio. “One is in custody.”

Durham Regional Police said the suspect tried to steal a car earlier that day near Salem Road and Williamson Drive East.

He allegedly approached a driver sitting in his car parked in the driveway, pulled a weapon out of his waistband and demanded for the car.

Police said the driver was able to pull out of the driveway and left the area.

Officers allegedly found a knife believed to have been used in the carjacking during the search of the suspect.

In a news release on Tuesday, investigators identified the suspect as 19-year-old Nidhish Mathisudan from Ajax. Police have charged him with multiple offences: robbery, possession of weapon for committing an offence, obstruct a police officer and failure to comply with a release order.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5361 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.