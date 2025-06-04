Man charged in connection with Ajax incidents that targeted women: police

Seth Mantifel has been charged with sexual assault and robbery. (Durham Regional Police)

Police charged a man who allegedly targeted women in a string of “aggressive” incidents in Ajax last week.

The first incident occurred in the area of Harwood Avenue and Clements Road West on the evening of May 29.

Durham Regional Police said a woman was approached by an unknown male and was touched inappropriately.

The next day, at around 3:50 p.m., another woman was walking through a plaza on Harwood Avenue when an unknown man approached her.

“The male attempted to take her backpack, but despite his aggressive behaviour and demands, she managed to escape and approach a nearby bystander for help,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The following day, on June 1, the same man allegedly approached a woman on the sidewalk near Bayly Street East and Harwood Avenue South and grabbed her backpack. Police said that caused the woman to fall to the ground.

She screamed for help, catching the attention of bystanders who then came to her aid, police said.

Their investigation determined the same suspect is allegedly responsible for the incidents. He has been identified as 27-year-old Seth Mantifel. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Mantifel, who is from Scugog, has been charged with sexual assault and two counts of robbery. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police have released his photo as they believe there may be other victims.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2743 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).