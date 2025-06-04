Video shows alleged impaired driver fleeing from police in Oshawa

Durham police say a driver is facing numerous charges after allegedly driving while impaired and fleeing from police. (YouTube/ Durham Regional Police)

A 43-year-old man is facing “numerous charges,” including impaired driving, after police say he was caught on video fleeing from officers in Oshawa.

According to police, members of the Durham Regional Police Service’s tactical support unit were heading east on Highway 401 when they observed a motorist “driving erratically.”

A traffic stop was attempted but the driver exited the highway, fleeing north on Stevenson Road South, police said.

Video captured from a police helicopter shows the driver leaving the roadway and coming to a stop in a nearby green space in the area of Simcoe Street South and Valley Drive.

The driver is then seen leaving the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

“Air1 was able to provide his location to officers on the ground and he was taken into custody,” police said in a news release.

The man has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle, failing to stop for police, and operation while prohibited, police said.