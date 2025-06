Police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash in Clarington on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Chopper24)

A man in his 40s has died after a motorcycle crash in Courtice Wednesday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police said it happened on Trulls Road between Bloor and Avondale Drive.

The motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The cause of the crash is unknown.