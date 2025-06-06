Police release new photos of suspect accused of trying to stab one person in Oshawa

Police are searching for the person in the photos in connection with an assault investigation. (Durham Regional Police)

Police in Durham Region have released new images of a suspect wanted in an attempted stabbing in Oshawa on Sunday.

The incident happened in the area of Steeplechase Street and Windfields Farm Drive, east of Simcoe Street North, around 10:30 p.m.

Durham Regional Police said two people were walking east on Danztore Path when a man walking in the opposite direction approached them.

As they passed each other, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to stab one of the individuals.

He fled before police arrived. Police said no physical injuries were reported.

“The motive remains under investigation, and what led to the incident is still unknown,” police said.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1805 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.