Father and 14-year-old son charged after Orono mosque vandalized, antisemitic pamphlets placed at Bowmanville store

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A man and his 14-year-old son have been charged after allegedly placing antisemitic pamphlets at a Canadian Tire in Bowmanville in January and vandalizing a mosque in Orono last month.

Durham Regional Police said the first incident occurred on the afternoon of Jan. 30 at a Canadian Tire store on Green Road.

An unknown man entered the store and was caught on camera putting antisemitic pamphlets throughout the building, police said.

Employees discovered the pamphlets and reported them to the police.

Meanwhile, on the evening of May 24, police were called to a mosque at 111 Church Street North after several vehicles and the front door were vandalized.

As a result of their investigation, police executed two search warrants at a home in Orono on Monday and arrested two people without incident.

Police said they also seized several items.

One suspect, a 34-year-old man, has been charged with mischief to property while his teenage son is facing a charge of mischief relating to religious property.

Police said the two were released on an undertaking.

“We recognize the significant impact these incidents have had on our community, particularly among members of the Jewish and Muslim communities,” Durham police said in a news release on Tuesday.

“Acts that target or instill fear in any group are unacceptable and are taken very seriously. We remain committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of everyone in our community.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.