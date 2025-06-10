Former nurse arrested in connection with break-and-enters at retirement homes in Oshawa and Bowmanville

Kayla Summers, 35, of Clarington has been arrested after entering multiple long-term care homes in Oshawa and Bowmanville to steal from residents. (DRPS)

Police have arrested a former nurse in connection with robberies at multiple long-term care homes in Oshawa and Bowmanville.

The female suspect would allegedly enter resident rooms in the retirement homes and steal their belongings, police say.

Police say the investigation began on June 3 and the suspect was identified and arrested at her residence three days later.

Kayla Summers, 35, of Clarington is facing various charges including break-and-enter, theft not exceeding $5,000 and fraud under $5,000.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.