E-scooter rider dies in hospital following collision in Pickering

OPP cruisers are on the scene of a collision on the Highway 401 on-ramp in Pickering on June 4, 2025. (OPP_HSD/X)

A 21-year-old man has died in hospital after colliding with an SUV while riding his e-scooter in Pickering.

Provincial police say it happened on the on-ramp to Highway 401 at Liverpool Road on the afternoon of June 4.

Ontario Provincial Police said the e-scooter was crossing the on-ramp when the collision occurred.

The rider suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where police say he died five days later.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV remained at the scene.

Police are urging anyone with information about the collision to contact them at 905-668-3388.