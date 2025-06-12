Durham Region man wanted for abducting his son in India arrested

Kapil Sunak, 48, was wanted in a parental abduction investigation. Sunak was arrested at Pearson Airport on June 11. (TPS photo)

A 48-year-old man from Durham Region who was wanted by police after allegedly abducting his young child in India has been arrested.

Police allege that the suspect travelled with his three-year-old son, Valentino, to Delhi in July 2024 and failed to return to Canada with the boy by a court-ordered return date of Aug. 8.

They say that he kept custody of the child in contravention of the court order.

A Canada-warrant was issued earlier this year for Kapil Sunak, 48, of Ashburn (a hamlet of Whitby), for abduction by parent/custody order.

On Tuesday, Sunak was arrested by the Canada Border Services Agency upon his return to Toronto at Pearson International Airport.

Arrangements had been made for him to return to Canada.

Sunak has been charged with abduction of a child under 14 years in contravention of a court order.

He was scheduled to appear in bail court on June 11.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.