1 suspect sought in stabbing of woman in Oshawa

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A woman has been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries after a stabbing in Oshawa, officials say.

In a post to social media, Durham police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Oxford Street and Wentworth Street West.

It’s unclear what time the incident happened or what led up to it but a “heavy police presence” remains in the area, officials say.

“No one is in custody at this time,” police wrote in an email to CP24. “However it is believed the parties are known to one another and the incident is believed to be isolated.”

Investigators said they are searching for a Black male suspect, five-foot-10, between 35 and 40 years old with a thin build and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt in the area of Oxford Street and Wentworth Street West.