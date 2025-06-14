Stabbing in Ajax leaves 16-year-old boy in critical condition

A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being stabbed in Ajax late Friday night.

Durham Regional Police said they got multiple calls about a fight in the area of Audley Road and Lythgoe Lane just before midnight.

As officers arrived, they observed a large number of people dispersing at the scene, police said. They did not initially locate a victim.

A short time later, police said they were notified that a 16-year-old man showed up at a local area hospital with stab wounds.

“It was confirmed that the victim was injured during the fight call,” police said in a news release on Saturday. The victim was subsequently transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Investigators have not released suspect information. They are appealing to anyone with information to call 1-888-579-1520 extension 2517 or 2562 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).