‘Heavy police presence’: Woman rushed to trauma centre after stabbing in Oshawa

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A woman has been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries after a stabbing in Oshawa, officials say.

In a post to social media, Durham police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Oxford Street and Wentworth Street West.

It’s unclear what time the incident happened or what led up to it but a “heavy police presence” remains in the area, officials say.

Investigators have not released any details on road closures or possible suspects.

This is a breaking news story, more details to come...