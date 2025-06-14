‘Heavy police presence’: Woman rushed to trauma centre after stabbing in Oshawa

A woman has been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries after a stabbing in Oshawa, officials say.
In a post to social media, Durham police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Oxford Street and Wentworth Street West.
It’s unclear what time the incident happened or what led up to it but a “heavy police presence” remains in the area, officials say.
Investigators have not released any details on road closures or possible suspects.
This is a breaking news story, more details to come...
There is a heavy police presence in the area of Oxford Street and Wentworth Street West in Oshawa for reports of a stabbing.— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) June 14, 2025
A female has been transported to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injuries.
Updates to follow….. pic.twitter.com/VNt8LS3TcQ