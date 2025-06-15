Woman in hospital, boyfriend arrested after stabbing in Oshawa

A woman is in hospital after she was stabbed allegedly by her boyfriend in Oshawa Saturday morning.
Durham Regional Police said they received a call at 11:40 a.m. for a stabbing near Oxford Street and Wentworth Street.
When officers arrived, they located a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries. Police said she is in stable condition.
Meanwhile, the suspect, who investigators later determined was the victim’s 38-year-old boyfriend, fled the scene. He has since been located and arrested without incident, police said.
He has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.
Police said they are not naming the suspect to protect the victim’s identity.
There is a heavy police presence in the area of Oxford Street and Wentworth Street West in Oshawa for reports of a stabbing.— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) June 14, 2025
A female has been transported to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injuries.
Updates to follow….. pic.twitter.com/VNt8LS3TcQ