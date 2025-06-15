Woman in hospital, boyfriend arrested after stabbing in Oshawa

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A woman is in hospital after she was stabbed allegedly by her boyfriend in Oshawa Saturday morning.

Durham Regional Police said they received a call at 11:40 a.m. for a stabbing near Oxford Street and Wentworth Street.

When officers arrived, they located a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries. Police said she is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the suspect, who investigators later determined was the victim’s 38-year-old boyfriend, fled the scene. He has since been located and arrested without incident, police said.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Police said they are not naming the suspect to protect the victim’s identity.