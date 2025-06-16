Police seek witnesses, info after Oshawa home defaced with anti-LGBTQ2S+ slurs

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Police in Durham Region are seeking witnesses and information following a hate-motivated incident in Oshawa they say was directed at the LGBTQ2S+ community.

On Sunday, at about 2:50 p.m., police said they attended a call for mischief call at a home near Adelaide Avenue East and Townline Road North.

At the scene, officers from East Division said they found a person’s property that had been defaced with “hateful and derogatory slurs.”

Investigators said they believe the victim’s residence was “specifically targeted.”

“We are deeply concerned and disheartened by this act of hate and property damage directed toward the LGBTQ2S+ community and all those impacted by this senseless act,” police said in a news release.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and accepted for who they are.“

An investigation is now underway and police say they’re “committed to ensuring those responsible are held accountable.”

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Cronin, of Durham police’s East Division Criminal Investigations Branch, at 1-888-579-1520 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.