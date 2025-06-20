More than 400 charges laid, 200 people arrested on outstanding warrants in Durham: police

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Durham police have arrested over 200 people and laid more than 400 charges in an eight-week investigation into outstanding warrants with the police service.

In a release on Friday, Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) say ‘Project GIANT’ was carried out between March and May of this year.

Investigators with the Offender Management Unit (OMU) took part in a region-wide initiative to locate and arrest “parties on outstanding warrants with DRPS.”

At the conclusion of the project, police say OMU officers arrested 202 people, executed 267 warrants, and laid 406 charges—including nearly 330 for fail to comply or fail to appear charges, and another 79 for offences including theft, assaulting a peace officer, and obstruction of justice.

“Of the 202 individuals arrested, 65 were held for bail hearings,” DRPS said in the release. “Of those, 55 were released, and 15 have since re-offended or been re-arrested—underscoring a concerning trend of recidivism.”

A complete list of names and charges can be found here.

Anyone with information about wanted parties is asked to contact the OMU at 1-888-579-1520 ext 5357.