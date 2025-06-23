Homicide at Ajax GO Station parking lot under investigation: police

Police say there is no risk to the public as they investigate a murder at Ajax GO station.

Durham Regional Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Ajax GO station parking lot.

Police have released few details on the incident, saying only that officers were called to the area at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

The death marks the region’s fourth homicide of 2025.

“At this investigators believe it to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety,” a spokesperson for the police service said in an email to CP24.

In a post on social media, police said service continues this morning at the GO station.

“Attending commuters should expect some delays and limitation on parking availability,” police said.