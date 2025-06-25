Man fatally shot outside Ajax GO station identified

Durham Regional Police are investigating a homicide at the Ajax GO Station parking lot.

The man fatally shot outside a GO station in Durham Region earlier this week has been identified as a 28-year-old man from Ajax.

Durham Regional Police said they initially received an “assist ambulance call” to the Ajax GO station at 100 Westney Rd. S. at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Isaiah Little unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where he died shortly after.

Little is Durham Region’s fourth homicide victim of the year.

Police said the shooting happened between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Police continue to search for one suspect but have not released a description.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with video footage during that time or any information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5414, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).